English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chidambaram Blames Govt's 'Malicious Negligence' for ‘Demise’ of Statistics Panel Amid Job Data Row
On Monday two independent members of the National Statistical Commission (NSC) — PC Mohanan and JV Meenakshi — resigned over disagreement with the government on certain issues.
File photo of Congress senior leader P Chidambaram (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: With two members of the National Statistical Commission resigning, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said that one more venerable institution has died due to the government's "malicious negligence".
The former finance minister's attack on the government came in the wake of two independent members of the National Statistical Commission (NSC) — PC Mohanan and JV Meenakshi — resigning on Monday over disagreement with the government on certain issues. Mohanan was also the acting chairperson.
The Indian Express reported that the two quit in protest against the withholding of the NSSO's (National Sample Survey Organisation) first Annual Survey on Employment and Unemployment for the year 2017-18. This report, the first by NSSO in this government, was expected to reflect job losses in the wake of demonetisation, they stated.
“One more venerable institution died on 29 January 2019 owing to malicious negligence by the government,” Chidambaram tweeted.
“We mourn the death of the National Statistical Commission and remember with gratitude its valiant fight to release untainted GDP data and employment data. May the NSC rest in peace until it is re-born again!” he said in a series of tweets.
With the two members quitting, the NSC now has only two members —Chief Statistician
Pravin Srivastava and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
In November last year, the NITI Aayog had come under fire for announcing the revised GDP data of the UPA years.
NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and Chief Statistician Srivastava had announced the back-series data by the government.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The former finance minister's attack on the government came in the wake of two independent members of the National Statistical Commission (NSC) — PC Mohanan and JV Meenakshi — resigning on Monday over disagreement with the government on certain issues. Mohanan was also the acting chairperson.
The Indian Express reported that the two quit in protest against the withholding of the NSSO's (National Sample Survey Organisation) first Annual Survey on Employment and Unemployment for the year 2017-18. This report, the first by NSSO in this government, was expected to reflect job losses in the wake of demonetisation, they stated.
“One more venerable institution died on 29 January 2019 owing to malicious negligence by the government,” Chidambaram tweeted.
“We mourn the death of the National Statistical Commission and remember with gratitude its valiant fight to release untainted GDP data and employment data. May the NSC rest in peace until it is re-born again!” he said in a series of tweets.
One more venerable institution died on 29 January 2019 owing to malicious negligence by the government.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 30, 2019
We mourn the death of the National Statistical Commission and remember with gratitude its valiant fight to release untainted GDP data and employment data.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 30, 2019
May the NSC rest in peace until it is re-born again!— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 30, 2019
With the two members quitting, the NSC now has only two members —Chief Statistician
Pravin Srivastava and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
In November last year, the NITI Aayog had come under fire for announcing the revised GDP data of the UPA years.
NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and Chief Statistician Srivastava had announced the back-series data by the government.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here’s What Nick Jonas Gave Parineeti Chopra and Other Bridesmaids for ‘Joota Chupai’ Ceremony
- Lakme Fashion Week: Karan Johar Emotional to Walk Ramp at Royal Opera House
- Apple Will Reduce iPhone Prices in Some Countries, as iPhone Sales Revenue Fell 15 Percent in Q1 2019
- Flipkart Warns New FDI Rules For E-commerce Will Cause “Significant Customer Disruption”, Unless Delayed
- Fyre Review: Netflix Takes Us On A Thrilling Ride To A Fake Party
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results