Chidambaram Can't Be Arrested in INX Media Case Till Nov 29 as Delhi HC Extends Interim Protection

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram cannot be arrested till November 29 as the Delhi High Court on Thursday extended interim protection to him in INX media case.The court had earlier granted protection from arrest to the senior Congress leader and his son Karti in Aircel-Maxis case till November 1. The senior Congress leader's role has come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier attached assets worth Rs 54 crore of Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in India, Spain and the UK in connection with a money laundering case related to INX Media, an action termed "bizarre and outlandish" by him.The central probe agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attachment of agricultural land and bungalow in Kodaikanal and Ooty in Tamil Nadu and a Rs 16-crore flat in south Delhi's posh Jorbagh locality which is in the name of Karti and his mother Nalini. Karti, the ED said, has a 50 per cent share in this property.In the United Kingdom, the ED attached a Rs 8.67-crore cottage and house in Somerset (in the name of ASCPL) and a tennis club valued at over Rs 14.57 crore located in Barcelona, Spain, as part of the same order.Reacting to the order, Karti tweeted, "A bizarre and outlandish provisional attachment order which is not based on law of facts but on crazy conjectures. This is meant only to grab headlines".