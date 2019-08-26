LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Chidambaram Arrest LIVE Updates: Ex-Finance Minister’s Pleas Against CBI and ED in Supreme Court Today

News18.com | August 26, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
Event Highlights

Chidambaram Arrest LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today former finance minister P Chidambaram's pleas challenging the Delhi High Court's order which denied him anticipatory bail in the INX Media money laundering and corruption cases. A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi is also scheduled to hear a fresh plea of Chidambaram in which he has challenged the arrest warrant issued against him and the trial court's order remanding him to CBI custody till Monday in the INX Media corruption case.

On Friday, the apex court had granted protection from arrest till Monday to Chidambaram in the money-laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate. The court has sought replies from ED on Chidambaram's plea and directed that all the three matters should be listed on Monday. Chidambaram has contended that it is violation of his fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution that his petition challenging the high court order was not heard by the apex court on July 20 and 21 and he was arrested on the August 21 night.
Aug 26, 2019 10:16 am (IST)

"CBI has recorded statement of Indrani Mukherjea, which will be tested in the trial, that she and her husband Peter had gone to Chidambaram for FIPB approval and he (Chidambaram) had asked them to take care of his son," Mehta had argued.

Aug 26, 2019 10:11 am (IST)

Money Laundering of a Monumental Magnitude, Says Tushar Mehta | Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, had said that lot of "hue and cry" and "political vendetta" is alleged by the petitioner (Chidambaram) and his party colleagues but "I am saying with a great sense of responsibility that this is a case of money laundering of a monumental magnitude".

Aug 26, 2019 10:01 am (IST)

P Chidambaram will shortly be produced before the apex court, which will hear his plea against HC order denying him interim bail.

Aug 26, 2019 9:51 am (IST)

Karti Chidambaram on Way to Court | P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram, who is also accused in the case, has left his Jor Bagh residence for the Supreme Court. The hearing is likely to take place post 11 am today.

Aug 26, 2019 9:45 am (IST)

"There is no possibility of his fleeing from justice. Further, it is the case of the petitioner that despite having cooperated fully with the investigation the object of seeking his arrest is only to humiliate him and injure his reputation," the plea submitted.

Aug 26, 2019 9:42 am (IST)

Contending that his antecedents are "impeccable", Chidambaram said he is a sitting Member of the Rajya Sabha and has never been accused of any offence.

Aug 26, 2019 9:36 am (IST)

"Both investment proposals were examined and processed in the normal course and placed before the FIPB. It was FIPB which recommended grant of approval and the Petitioner simply approved the recommendation. None of the FIPB members have been attempted to be arrested," he said.

Aug 26, 2019 9:26 am (IST)

Chidambaram said observations of the high court that the magnitude of the case justifies denial of bail is manifestly "illegal and unjust". Approval was granted for an original investment and the downstream investment.

Aug 26, 2019 9:23 am (IST)

"The Judge's observation that the petitioner is the kingpin i.e. the key conspirator in this case is completely baseless and supported by no material whatsoever. The judge has ignored the crucial fact that the petitioner simply approved the unanimous recommendation of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) which was chaired by Secretary, Economic Affairs and consisted of five other Secretaries to the Government of India," he said in the petition.

Aug 26, 2019 9:20 am (IST)

Delhi HC's Observation 'Baseless', Says Chidambaram | Chidambaram has submitted in his petition in the Supreme Court that the high court's observation that he was the "kingpin" in the INX Media case was completely baseless and that the FIR was "politically motivated and an act of vendetta".

Aug 26, 2019 9:12 am (IST)

What is the INX Media Case? |  The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearances granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money-laundering case in 2017.

Aug 26, 2019 9:11 am (IST)

The court has sought replies from ED on Chidambaram's plea and directed that all the three matters should be listed on Monday.

Aug 26, 2019 9:08 am (IST)

'Violation of Fundamental Right,' Says Chidambaram | Chidambaram has contended that it is violation of his fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution that his petition challenging the high court order was not heard by the apex court on July 20 and 21 and he was arrested on the August 21 night.

Aug 26, 2019 9:04 am (IST)

Chidambaram Was Arrested on August 21 | Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 night from his Jor Bagh residence by the CBI in the corruption case and was produced before a trial court on August 22, which remanded him to four-day CBI custody till August 26.

Aug 26, 2019 9:01 am (IST)

On Friday, the apex court had granted protection from arrest till Monday to Chidambaram in the money-laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

Aug 26, 2019 8:58 am (IST)

A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi is also scheduled to hear a fresh plea of Chidambaram in which he has challenged the arrest warrant issued against him and the trial court's order remanding him to CBI custody till Monday in the INX Media corruption case.

Aug 26, 2019 8:57 am (IST)

SC to Hear Chidambaram's Plea Today | The Supreme Court will hear former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram's pleas challenging the Delhi High Court's order which denied him anticipatory bail in the INX Media money laundering and corruption cases.

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after he was produced in a CBI court in the INX media case, in New Delhi on August 22, 2019. (Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo)

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, had said that lot of "hue and cry" and "political vendetta" is alleged by the petitioner (Chidambaram) and his party colleagues but "I am saying with a great sense of responsibility that this is a case of money laundering of a monumental magnitude".

"CBI has recorded statement of Indrani Mukherjea, which will be tested in the trial, that she and her husband Peter had gone to Chidambaram for FIPB approval and he (Chidambaram) had asked them to take care of his son," Mehta had argued.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearances granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money-laundering case in 2017.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 night from his Jor Bagh residence by the CBI in the corruption case and was produced before a trial court on August 22, which remanded him to four-day CBI custody till August 26.
