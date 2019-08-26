Chidambaram Arrest LIVE Updates: Ex-Finance Minister’s Pleas Against CBI and ED in Supreme Court Today

Event Highlights
On Friday, the apex court had granted protection from arrest till Monday to Chidambaram in the money-laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate. The court has sought replies from ED on Chidambaram's plea and directed that all the three matters should be listed on Monday. Chidambaram has contended that it is violation of his fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution that his petition challenging the high court order was not heard by the apex court on July 20 and 21 and he was arrested on the August 21 night.
Money Laundering of a Monumental Magnitude, Says Tushar Mehta | Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, had said that lot of "hue and cry" and "political vendetta" is alleged by the petitioner (Chidambaram) and his party colleagues but "I am saying with a great sense of responsibility that this is a case of money laundering of a monumental magnitude".
"The Judge's observation that the petitioner is the kingpin i.e. the key conspirator in this case is completely baseless and supported by no material whatsoever. The judge has ignored the crucial fact that the petitioner simply approved the unanimous recommendation of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) which was chaired by Secretary, Economic Affairs and consisted of five other Secretaries to the Government of India," he said in the petition.
What is the INX Media Case? | The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearances granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money-laundering case in 2017.
'Violation of Fundamental Right,' Says Chidambaram | Chidambaram has contended that it is violation of his fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution that his petition challenging the high court order was not heard by the apex court on July 20 and 21 and he was arrested on the August 21 night.
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after he was produced in a CBI court in the INX media case, in New Delhi on August 22, 2019. (Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo)
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, had said that lot of "hue and cry" and "political vendetta" is alleged by the petitioner (Chidambaram) and his party colleagues but "I am saying with a great sense of responsibility that this is a case of money laundering of a monumental magnitude".
"CBI has recorded statement of Indrani Mukherjea, which will be tested in the trial, that she and her husband Peter had gone to Chidambaram for FIPB approval and he (Chidambaram) had asked them to take care of his son," Mehta had argued.
The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearances granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.
Thereafter, the ED lodged a money-laundering case in 2017.
Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 night from his Jor Bagh residence by the CBI in the corruption case and was produced before a trial court on August 22, which remanded him to four-day CBI custody till August 26.
-
22 - 26 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies IND vs WI 297/1096.4 overs 222/1074.2 oversIndia beat West Indies by 318 runs
-
22 - 25 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes AUS vs ENG 179/1052.1 overs 67/1027.5 oversEngland beat Australia by 1 wicket
-
14 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies WI vs IND 240/735.0 overs 256/432.3 oversIndia beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
-
14 - 18 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes ENG vs AUS 258/1077.1 overs 250/1094.3 oversEngland drew with Australia
-
14 - 18 Aug, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka NZ vs SL 249/1083.2 overs 267/1093.2 oversSri Lanka beat New Zealand by 6 wickets