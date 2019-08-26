Chidambaram Arrest LIVE Updates: Ex-Finance Minister’s Pleas Against CBI and ED in Supreme Court Today

Read More

Chidambaram Arrest LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today former finance minister P Chidambaram's pleas challenging the Delhi High Court's order which denied him anticipatory bail in the INX Media money laundering and corruption cases. A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi is also scheduled to hear a fresh plea of Chidambaram in which he has challenged the arrest warrant issued against him and the trial court's order remanding him to CBI custody till Monday in the INX Media corruption case.On Friday, the apex court had granted protection from arrest till Monday to Chidambaram in the money-laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate. The court has sought replies from ED on Chidambaram's plea and directed that all the three matters should be listed on Monday. Chidambaram has contended that it is violation of his fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution that his petition challenging the high court order was not heard by the apex court on July 20 and 21 and he was arrested on the August 21 night.