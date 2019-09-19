Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Chidambaram Complains He was Denied Pillow and Chair in Tihar Jail, Demands Adequate Diet

A CBI court in Delhi had extended the senior Congress leader’s judicial custody till October 3 as the investigation agency sought an extension of his remand.

News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chidambaram Complains He was Denied Pillow and Chair in Tihar Jail, Demands Adequate Diet
Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram being taken to Tihar jail last week. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: P Chidambaram, the former finance minister, on Thursday complained that he has not been given a pillow and chair in Tihar Jail where he has been lodged since September 5 in connection with INX media case.

A CBI court in Delhi had extended the senior Congress leader’s judicial custody till October 3 as the investigation agency sought an extension of his remand.

While hearing the matter, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was appearing for Chidambaram along with Kapil Sibal, said the former minister had a chair in the hall outside his cell which has been taken away. "He can only sit on the bed. He also has not been given a pillow".

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who opposed the investigative agency's plea to extend his judicial custody, also moved an application on behalf of Chidambaram seeking regular medical check-up and adequate supplementary diet during judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

He said that the 73-year old Congress leader is suffering from various ailments like coronary artery disease, hypertension, impaired glycemia and has lost weight during the custody, to which he was sent on September 5.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram