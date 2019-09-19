Chidambaram Complains He was Denied Pillow and Chair in Tihar Jail, Demands Adequate Diet

New Delhi: P Chidambaram, the former finance minister, on Thursday complained that he has not been given a pillow and chair in Tihar Jail where he has been lodged since September 5 in connection with INX media case.

A CBI court in Delhi had extended the senior Congress leader’s judicial custody till October 3 as the investigation agency sought an extension of his remand.

While hearing the matter, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was appearing for Chidambaram along with Kapil Sibal, said the former minister had a chair in the hall outside his cell which has been taken away. "He can only sit on the bed. He also has not been given a pillow".

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who opposed the investigative agency's plea to extend his judicial custody, also moved an application on behalf of Chidambaram seeking regular medical check-up and adequate supplementary diet during judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

He said that the 73-year old Congress leader is suffering from various ailments like coronary artery disease, hypertension, impaired glycemia and has lost weight during the custody, to which he was sent on September 5.

