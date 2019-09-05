INX Media Case LIVE: Only Worried about Economy, Says Chidambaram after Being Sent to Tihar Jail

Read More

INX Media Case LIVE: A court in New Delhi today sent former Finance Minister P Chidambaram to judicial custody for 14 days, till September 19, after the expiry of his two-day CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case. The Congress leader was brought to the special court hours after he withdrew his petition challenging the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him following which he was sent to the CBI custody. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent Chidambaram to judicial custody till September 19, allowing him to carry his medicines to jail.Considering that he has Z-level security, the court directed that Chidambaram be kept in a separate cell. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court there will be adequate security for Chidambaram in jail. With regard to Chidambaram's plea seeking to surrender in the money laundering case, the court issued notice to ED.