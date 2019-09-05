INX Media Case LIVE: Only Worried about Economy, Says Chidambaram after Being Sent to Tihar Jail

INX Media Case LIVE: A court in New Delhi today sent former Finance Minister P Chidambaram to judicial custody for 14 days, till September 19, after the expiry of his two-day CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case. The Congress leader was brought to the special court hours after he withdrew his petition challenging the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him following which he was sent to the CBI custody. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent Chidambaram to judicial custody till September 19, allowing him to carry his medicines to jail.
Considering that he has Z-level security, the court directed that Chidambaram be kept in a separate cell. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court there will be adequate security for Chidambaram in jail. With regard to Chidambaram's plea seeking to surrender in the money laundering case, the court issued notice to ED.
Sep 5, 2019 6:30 pm (IST)
“P Chidambaram should do time in Tihar jail before and after conviction. He along with other criminals in other cases will travel in police van all the way to Tihar,” BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said in a tweet.
Only Worried About Economy: Chidambaram | P Chidambaram, on being asked what he has to say after Court sent him to judicial custody, says, "I am only worried about the economy."
Sep 5, 2019 6:23 pm (IST)
In his first reaction after P Chidambaram was sent to Tihar Jail for 14 days of judicial custody, Karti Chidambaram said, “We will go through this process. I know what has to be done legally and I will get back to my father soon.” There is no merit in the case and the proper charge sheet will never be filed, he added.
Sep 5, 2019 6:20 pm (IST)
Court to Hear Chidambaram's Surrender Application on Sept 12 | P Chidambaram's lawyers have also moved an application in Court stating that Chidambaram wants to surrender in Enforcement Directorate case. Court has issued a notice to Enforcement Directorate and sought a reply. Hearing to be held on P Chidambaram's surrender application on September 12.
Sep 5, 2019 6:19 pm (IST)
Rouse Avenue Court allows application of Congress leader & former Finance Minister P Chidambaram to provide separate cell to him with adequate security.
Sep 5, 2019 6:16 pm (IST)
P Chidambaram files application before Delhi court seeking direction to ensure safe detention while in judicial custody. He also seeks direction for jail authorities to provide adequate security to him. He also seeks direction to provide separate cell with adequate security.
Sep 5, 2019 6:15 pm (IST)
Tihar officials say, "Jail number 7 is for economic offense and other minor offenses. Hence, jail no. 7 fixed as of now. Rest arrangements to be decided after receiving the order copy."
Sep 5, 2019 6:13 pm (IST)
The former Finance minister, P Chidambaram, will be kept in a separate cell. According to sources, he will be lodged in jail number 7 where Karti Chidambaram was also kept. Jail number is decided only after the order copy is received at the Tihar Headquarter.
Sep 5, 2019 6:13 pm (IST)
Sep 5, 2019 6:09 pm (IST)
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after he was produced in a CBI court in the INX media case, in New Delhi
Chidambaram's 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on August 21 night, ended on Thursday. He was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, who on Tuesday sent him to CBI custody till today by taking note of the Supreme Court's order which had said that Chidambaram would be in the CBI custody till September 5.
The Supreme Court on Thursday also decided his appeal against the Delhi High Court's August 20 order in the money laundering case lodged by ED and rejected his challenge to denial of anticipatory bail.
Hours after the apex court order, another special court granted him and his son Karti anticipatory bail in the Aircel Maxis cases.