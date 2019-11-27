Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'As if I'm a Criminal Like Ranga-Billa': Chidambaram to SC on Denial of Bail by High Court in INX Media Case

In the infamous 'Ranga-Billa' case, Geeta and Sanjay Chopra, minor son and daughter of a naval officer, were kidnapped for ransom by Kuljeet Singh alias Ranga Khus and Jasbir Singh alias Billa in 1978 in Delhi.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 8:21 PM IST
'As if I'm a Criminal Like Ranga-Billa': Chidambaram to SC on Denial of Bail by High Court in INX Media Case
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Convicts Ranga and Billa who were sent to the gallows for the sensational kidnapping and killing of two siblings in Delhi in 1978 got mentioned in the Supreme Court on Wednesday by a counsel for Congress leader P Chidambaram while seeking his bail in the INX Media money laundering case.

In the infamous 'Ranga-Billa' case, Geeta and Sanjay Chopra, minor son and daughter of a naval officer, were kidnapped for ransom by Kuljeet Singh alias Ranga Khus and Jasbir Singh alias Billa in 1978 in Delhi.

On learning that the father of the kidnapped children was a naval officer, Ranga and Billa panicked and killed them in brutal manner.

They were awarded death penalty, and executed in 1982.

Making a fervent plea for grant of bail for Chidambaram, who is in jail since August 21, senior advocate and his party colleague Kapil Sibal referred to the Delhi High Court verdict which said that if the leader is granted bail then a wrong message would go the nation.

"It has been said (in HC verdict) that a wrong message would go to country if I (Chidambaram) am released on bail as if I am some kind of criminal like 'Ranga' and 'Billa', My Lord," Sibal told the bench which comprised justices R Bhanumathi, A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy.

The court would resume the hearing on the bail plea of Chidambaram on Thursday when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will commence advancing arguments on behalf of ED.

Chidambaram was first arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the top court on October 22.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) re-arrested the veteran leader on October 16 in the consequential money laundering case pertaining to routing of proceeds of crime of the INX Media corruption case.

