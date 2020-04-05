Chidambaram Says India Needs Aggressive Virus Testing, is Happy ICMR Has Begun Antibody Trials in Hotspots

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday urged the government to start aggressive testing as lockdown for coronavirus will be effective only if "we test, detect, isolate and then treat".

He also welcomed the ICMR's advice to the government for starting antibody tests in hotspots, as it was overdue.

"CWC in its resolution pointed out that limited testing was a flawed strategy.Epidemiologists have demanded extensive and aggressive testing. Let government start aggressive testing today."

"A lockdown will be effective only if we TEST, TEST, DETECT, ISOLATE and TREAT. That is the lesson from Japan, South Korea and Singapore," he said on Twitter.

The Congress leader also said, "I welcome ICMR's new advice to government to do 'rapid antibody tests starting in hotspots. According to many doctors, this advice was overdue."

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube