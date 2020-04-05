Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &

Chidambaram Says India Needs Aggressive Virus Testing, is Happy ICMR Has Begun Antibody Trials in Hotspots

"CWC in its resolution pointed out that limited testing was a flawed strategy.Epidemiologists have demanded extensive and aggressive testing. Let government start aggressive testing today," he said.

PTI

Updated:April 5, 2020, 3:14 PM IST
Chidambaram Says India Needs Aggressive Virus Testing, is Happy ICMR Has Begun Antibody Trials in Hotspots
File photo of former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday urged the government to start aggressive testing as lockdown for coronavirus will be effective only if "we test, detect, isolate and then treat".

He also welcomed the ICMR's advice to the government for starting antibody tests in hotspots, as it was overdue.

"CWC in its resolution pointed out that limited testing was a flawed strategy.Epidemiologists have demanded extensive and aggressive testing. Let government start aggressive testing today."

"A lockdown will be effective only if we TEST, TEST, DETECT, ISOLATE and TREAT. That is the lesson from Japan, South Korea and Singapore," he said on Twitter.

The Congress leader also said, "I welcome ICMR's new advice to government to do 'rapid antibody tests starting in hotspots. According to many doctors, this advice was overdue."

