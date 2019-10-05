English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chidambaram Taken to AIIMS For Medical Checkup After Complaining of Stomach Pain
Chidambaram has been in Tihar jail since August 21 after his bail plea in the INX Media Case were denied.
Former finance minister P Chidambaram being taken to Tihar jail from Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who has been in Tihar jail since August 21, was on Saturday referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for a medical check-up after he complained of stomach pain.
More details are awaited.
