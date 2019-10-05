Chidambaram Taken to AIIMS For Medical Checkup After Complaining of Stomach Pain

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who has been in Tihar jail since August 21, was on Saturday referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for a medical check-up after he complained of stomach pain.

More details are awaited.

