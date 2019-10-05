Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Chidambaram Taken to AIIMS For Medical Checkup After Complaining of Stomach Pain

Chidambaram has been in Tihar jail since August 21 after his bail plea in the INX Media Case were denied.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
Chidambaram Taken to AIIMS For Medical Checkup After Complaining of Stomach Pain
Former finance minister P Chidambaram being taken to Tihar jail from Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who has been in Tihar jail since August 21, was on Saturday referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for a medical check-up after he complained of stomach pain.

More details are awaited. 

