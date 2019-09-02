SC Says Chidambaram Won't Be Sent to Tihar Jail for Now, to Remain in CBI Custody if Bail Rejected Today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said former finance minister P Chidambaram will not be sent to Tihar Jail for now after the Congress leader asked the apex court to either put him under house arrest or give him interim bail in the INX Media Case.

Arguing for Chidambaram, whose CBI custody in the case ends on Monday, Kapil Sibal said: "Give me interim protection. I won't run away. If I am sent to Tihar Jail, this petition will become infructuous. The man is 74-year-old and this is the way they treat him.”

While the CBI succeeded in securing three more days of custodial interrogation of senior Congress leader in the INX Media corruption case, a Delhi court had on Friday taken strong objection to its seeking police custody in part manner and even said the ground for it was "vague".

As per the law, the maximum period of police custody in corruption cases like the one in which Chidambaram is booked is 15 days.

Chidambaram told court earlier that the probe agency didn't produce any documents related to the money trail. "They have been continuously showing me three files. Even today the same files were repeatedly shown to me for more than 2.5 hours," Chidambaram told Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Friday.

