Chided by Husband for Long Conversations on Phone, Woman Drowns 3 Kids, Kills Self
The woman's husband, a daily wager worker, was irritated with her for talking to someone over the phone and took it away. However, when she continued her conversations, the couple had a tiff after which she took the extreme step.
Image for representation only.
Salem: A 26-year old woman allegedly killed her three children by drowning them in a farm well and then committed suicide as she was reportedly upset over her husband chiding her for speaking on the phone for long hours, police said on Friday.
The bodies of the woman and her children aged three and seven years and 11 months were found floating in the well, two days after she went missing from her home in Kozhinjipatti village.
According to preliminary investigations, her husband, a daily wager worker, was irritated with the woman talking to someone over the phone and took it away. “When the woman continued to speak using her husband's phone, the man got upset and seems to have chided her and later left for work," a police official said.
Police said they suspect the woman could have killed the children and ended her life over this.
