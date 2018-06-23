Chided by Seniors for Absenteeism, Constable Threatens to Join ISI or Maoists. Gets the Boot

A police constable has been sacked in Chattisgarh after an audio clip of him warning the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) that he will turn Maoist went viral.Janjgir-Champa Superintendent of Police (SP) Neetu Kamal said, "Traffic constable Pushpraj Singh used to be absent from work without permission. Today (Friday), he was dismissed from duty for indiscipline."But he refused to accept the notice from the Janjgir SDPO, and threatened to become a Maoist or join the ISI (Pakistan intelligence agency) while accusing the department of harassment. The SP sacked him late on Friday.