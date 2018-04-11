English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CJI is First Among Equals, There Can't be Presumption of Mistrust, Says Dipak Misra-Headed Bench
Since the CJI is a high constitutional functionary, there cannot be "any distrust about the responsibilities he discharges" to ensure that the Supreme Court to carries out the work required under the Constitution, the order stated.
File image of Supreme Court. (PTI)
New Delhi: Amid questions being raised by no less than other judges in the same Court, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Chief Justice of India has the "exclusive prerogative" to constitute benches and he is placed at the helm of the institution by virtue of the Constitution.
A three-judge bench, incidentally headed by incumbent CJI Dipak Misra, held that Constitutional provisions have put the CJI at the helm and his authority is derived from the Constitution to make sure the Supreme Court can effectively discharge its duties.
"There cannot be a presumption of mistrust (against the CJI). Let this issue be put to rest now," said Justice DY Chandrachud, who authored the judgment for the bench.
The Court further maintained that the office of the CJI is an independent safeguard under the constitutional scheme and that entrustment of powers with the CJI is to enable the top court carry out its functions.
It said that while CJI is first among equals in terms of judicial powers, CJI occupies a distinctive position in matters of administrative affairs.
The Court passed its verdict while dismissing a PIL that had questioned the sole prerogative of the CJI to allocate cases and set up benches in the apex court.
The PIL filed by by advocate Ashok Pande had urged the bench to issue orders so that CJI sits with other senior judges and set up Constitution Benches including such senior judges. The bench rejected all these prayers.
In January, the four most senior judges held an unprecedented press conference raising questions over the manner in which CJI Misra was allocating politically sensitive cases to certain select benches.
It had come days after CJI Misra, heading a five-judge Constitution Bench, had declared through a ruling that CJI is "the master of the roster".
Around a month later, the CJI also placed the roster of allocation of cases in the top court in the public domain. In the roster, the CJI kept all fresh PILs before his court.
Justice J Chelameswar, one of the four judges in that press conference, reiterated last week during a public talk that not everything is well in the Supreme Court as far as allocation of sensitive cases to benches are concerned.
Also Watch
A three-judge bench, incidentally headed by incumbent CJI Dipak Misra, held that Constitutional provisions have put the CJI at the helm and his authority is derived from the Constitution to make sure the Supreme Court can effectively discharge its duties.
"There cannot be a presumption of mistrust (against the CJI). Let this issue be put to rest now," said Justice DY Chandrachud, who authored the judgment for the bench.
The Court further maintained that the office of the CJI is an independent safeguard under the constitutional scheme and that entrustment of powers with the CJI is to enable the top court carry out its functions.
It said that while CJI is first among equals in terms of judicial powers, CJI occupies a distinctive position in matters of administrative affairs.
The Court passed its verdict while dismissing a PIL that had questioned the sole prerogative of the CJI to allocate cases and set up benches in the apex court.
The PIL filed by by advocate Ashok Pande had urged the bench to issue orders so that CJI sits with other senior judges and set up Constitution Benches including such senior judges. The bench rejected all these prayers.
In January, the four most senior judges held an unprecedented press conference raising questions over the manner in which CJI Misra was allocating politically sensitive cases to certain select benches.
It had come days after CJI Misra, heading a five-judge Constitution Bench, had declared through a ruling that CJI is "the master of the roster".
Around a month later, the CJI also placed the roster of allocation of cases in the top court in the public domain. In the roster, the CJI kept all fresh PILs before his court.
Justice J Chelameswar, one of the four judges in that press conference, reiterated last week during a public talk that not everything is well in the Supreme Court as far as allocation of sensitive cases to benches are concerned.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|52
|39
|42
|133
|2
|England
|24
|30
|21
|75
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|6
|21
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|15
|44
|7
|Scotland
|7
|10
|13
|30
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|4
|8
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|29
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- iPhone X For Rs 79,999, More Apple iPhones on Discount During Amazon India iPhone Fest
- Zuckerberg Opens Senate Hearing With an Apology
- R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship
- Never Took His Side Before But Feeling Bad For Him Now: Krushna Abhishek On Kapil Sharma Controversy
- Kidambi Srikanth Set to Replace Viktor Axelsen to Become World No.1