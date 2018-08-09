Chief Justice Rajendra Menon Takes Charge of Delhi High Court

Justice Rajendra Menon was on Thursday sworn in as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court by Lt Governor Anil Baijal at a ceremony held at the Raj Niwas in New Delhi.On the very first day, Justice Menon heard 11 matters listed before him and told his court staff to inform the lawyers that he would be taking up some of the matters in the regular list, which have been pending for long periods, from Friday.While hearing an NGO's plea against unauthorised construction in south Delhi, he asserted that he would not be entertaining any petitions or PILs which were not in public interest, but filed to exact vengeance or settle personal scores.He told the NGO that its petitions were not in public interest and that it should seek recourse to other legal means to agitate its grievance.Justice Menon, who was earlier the Chief Justice of Patna High Court, replaces Justice Gita Mittal at the helm of the Delhi High Court after she was elevated to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.The Lt Governor administered the oath of office to Justice Menon in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues, senior members of the judiciary, officers of Delhi government and other officials.Justice Menon's inclusion has not added to the depleted number of judges of the Delhi High Court, which despite a sanctioned strength of 60 judges, continues to function with 35 judges.Justice Menon had also served as a judge in the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He was elevated as the Patna High Court Chief Justice in March last year.The Supreme Court collegium had recommended the transfer of Justice Menon to Delhi High Court on July 16.