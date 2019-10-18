Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi Recommends Justice SA Bobde as His Successor, Say Sources
Justice Gogoi, in his letter, recommended to the government that it starts the process for appointing Justice SA Bobde as the next Chief Justice. Justice Gogoi retires on November 17.
File photo of former Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court SA Bobde
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has written to the government recommending Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor, sources said.
Justice Gogoi, in his letter to the the Ministry of Law and Justice, recommended to the government that it starts the process for appointing Justice SA Bobde as the next Chief Justice. Sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on October 3, 2018, Justice Gogoi retires on November 17.
Justice Bobde is number 2 in seniority after Justice Gogoi and is a former Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Official sources said the chief justice has gone by the convention to recommend the name of the next senior judge after him as his successor.
Justice Gogoi as the Chief Justice has a tenure of 13 months and 15 days while Justice Bobde, who will be sworn in as CJI on November 18, will have a tenure of about 18 months.
According to the Memorandum of Procedure, which governs the appointment of members of the higher judiciary, "appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office".
Under this process, after receiving the CJI's recommendation, the law minister puts it before the prime minister who advises the president on the matter.
With PTI inputs
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jennifer Aniston Finally Reveals What's Cooking Between 'Friends' Couple Rachel and Ross
- Kasautii Zindagii Kay's 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif Opens up on Replacing Hina Khan
- 'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football
- Alexa, Pay my Mobile Bill: India Gets Amazon Pay And Alexa Payments Feature First
- FASTag Will Soon be Mandatory For Your Car: This is How The Digital Payment Tag Works