1-min read

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi's Security Cover Upgraded to Z-plus Ahead of Ayodhya Verdict: Sources

Gogoi is heading the five-member Constitution bench that concluded hearing the case on October 16. According to reports, their security cover has been upgraded as well.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2019, 11:15 PM IST
A view of media personnel outside the Supreme Court. (PTI)

New Delhi: Ahead of the verdict in the politically sensitive Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on Saturday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi's security has been upgraded to Z-plus, sources told CNN-News18.

Gogoi is heading the five-member Constitution bench that concluded hearing the case on October 16. The other members of the bench are Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer. According to reports, their security cover has been upgraded as well.

The Z-plus security cover — one of the highest in the country — is provided by one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), preferably the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Gogoi on Friday morning held an hour-long meeting with UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh who apprised him about the security arrangements made to maintain law and order in the state.

Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in Ayodhya, which has been turned into a fortress with deployment of 60 companies (90-125 personnel each) of the PAC and paramilitary forces. Drones and CCTV cameras will also be used to monitor the situation ahead of the verdict.

