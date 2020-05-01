Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, 3 Service Chiefs to Hold Press Conference at 6pm Today
The briefing assumes importance in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has currently led to 1,147 deaths in India and more than 35,000 infections.
File photo of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.
New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat is set to address a press conference here, along with the three serving chiefs of the military, at 6pm on Friday.
