Chief of Manababad Sangathan Manas Das and Son Arrested After Several Complaints

The district police reportedly arrested ‘Manababadi Sangathan’ chief Manas Das and his son Manoranjan Das at two different locations for a local fight and several complaints. Manas was picked up by a special team of the Khordha police from his Bhubaneswar residence and his son was arrested in Khurda town.

Manas courted controversy when a video showing some people thrashing a father-son duo from Kadaba village under Begunia police limits went viral. It was alleged the father-son duo was beaten up mercilessly by members of the ‘Manababadi Sangathan’ two months back at a house on the directive of Manas Das.

Besides, murder allegations were also levelled against the ‘Manababadi Sangathan’ a few days back.

While Das faces multiple allegations and FIRs, today one Subashish Behera filed a complaint alleging threats from Manas Das and his son. Behera used to work as a stage guard in Manabbad Sangathan. Before this, Manas Das has been named in murder, assault, attempt to murder and threatening cases. The team of Khurda police led by the SDPO Sushil Mishra has detained Manas.

People from the backward classes have filed complaints against Manas Das and his organisation for orchestrating their ostracisation.

According to reports, anyone who defied his diktat had to face the wrath of Das. On Wednesday, at least a dozen social organisations submitted a memorandum before Khurda SP demanding Manas Das’ arrest.

Central IG Police Narasingha Bhol confirmed the arrest of Manas Das and his son Manoranjan at a press meet. Police will produce the accused in court and police will take remand for further investigations, said the IG.

