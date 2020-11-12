Chief of Ram Janmabhoomi Body Undergoes Dialysis, Condition Critical but Under Control, Say Doctors

Chief of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das’s health condition is critical but under control, stated the medical bulletin of Medanta Hospital, Lucknow.

Mahant underwent another dialysis on Wednesday as his kidneys aren’t functioning properly due to lack of urination. Doctors said his health condition is serious but currently under control.

He was admitted to ICU on November 10 in a critical condition after complaining of breathing problem. Currently, he is being treated by a team of experts constituted under the supervision of the hospital's medical director, Dr Rakesh Kapoor, who examined him and found that he is suffering from Thrombosis. As a result, several blood clots were formed in his legs which reached his lungs through arteries and he developed trouble in breathing. Doctors have extracted these blood clots in his lungs using the interventional technique.

Dr. Rakesh Kapoor informed that Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has been kept in ICU in a critical condition. Mahant was also found Covid-19 positive a few days ago, after which he was treated at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also reached the hospital to know about his well being.