Chief Secy Assault Case: Ex-bureaucrat Resigns From Delhi Govt Panel in 'Solidarity' With Anshu Prakash

An ex-bureaucrat, who works with the Delhi government, resigned on Friday as he expressed “solidarity” with chief secretary Anshu Prakash after the latter was allegedly assaulted by AAP MLAs during a late-night meeting at the CM’s residence.Dhir Jhingran, a retired senior IAS officer who is a member of the Delhi State Advisory Council for Education and a batchmate of Anshu Prakash, wrote his letter of resignation on Tuesday, the day after the alleged assault. “This is to inform you that I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the reprehensible incident that took place on February 19 night at the residence of the Chief Minister where Mr Anshu Prakash, Chief Secretary, who is also my batchmate in the IAS, was assaulted,” wrote Jhingran.The retired officer adds, “As a matter of protest and in solidarity with Mr Anshu Prakash, and also not wanting to associate with a government that treats senior officers in this manner, I have resigned from membership of the State Advisory Council for Education with effect from 20th February (as already intimated). Please do arrange to issue a notice to this effect.”Speaking to News18 on Friday, Jhingran confirmed that he had, indeed, written the letter of resignation. He, however, added that it was “nothing personal”.“I have been in the education sector for 25 years. I have worked in Ministry of HRD and Government of Assam in senior positions as an IAS officer. I really like the work of the AAP government in education and that is why I agreed to be a part of the state advisory council. However, the incident on February 19 night really shocked me. I came to know about it around 12 noon the next day and immediately sent in my resignation to protest about the incident. Anshu Prakash is my batchmate,” he said.