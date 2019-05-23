Chikkodi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Annasaheb Shankar Jolle BJP Annasaheb Shankar Jolle LEADING

Chikkodi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RPI -- -- Magdum Ismailmagdum UPP -- -- Praveenkumar Baligatti IND -- -- Kallappa Gudasi IND -- -- Jitendra Subhash Nerle IND -- -- Mohan Gurappa Motannavar BBM -- -- Appasaheb Shripati Kurane BSP -- -- Machchendra Davalu Kadapure IND -- -- Wajantri Vishwanath Kalloli IND -- -- Shrinik Annasaheb Jangate NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Prakash Babanna Hukkeri BJP -- -- Annasaheb Shankar Jolle Leading

1. Chikkodi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.78% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.97%. The estimated literacy level of Chikkodi is 71.83%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prakash Babanna Hukkeri of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3,003 votes which was 0.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.72% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Katti Ramesh Vishwanath of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 55,287 votes which was 6.37% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 50.45% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.30% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.6% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chikkodi was: Prakash Babanna Hukkeri (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,46,023 men, 6,96,120 women and 63 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Chikkodi is: 16.4265 74.5861Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चिक्कोडी, कर्नाटक (Hindi); চিকোরি, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); चिक्कोडी, कर्नाटक (Marathi); ચિક્કોડી, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); சிக்கோடி, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); చిక్కోడీ, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಚಿಕ್ಕೋಡಿ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ചിക്കോഡി, കർണാടക (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)