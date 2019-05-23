English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chikkodi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chikkodi (ಚಿಕ್ಕೋಡಿ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chikkodi (ಚಿಕ್ಕೋಡಿ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Chikkodi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.78% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.97%. The estimated literacy level of Chikkodi is 71.83%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prakash Babanna Hukkeri of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3,003 votes which was 0.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.72% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Katti Ramesh Vishwanath of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 55,287 votes which was 6.37% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 50.45% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.30% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.6% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chikkodi was: Prakash Babanna Hukkeri (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,46,023 men, 6,96,120 women and 63 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chikkodi Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Chikkodi is: 16.4265 74.5861
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चिक्कोडी, कर्नाटक (Hindi); চিকোরি, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); चिक्कोडी, कर्नाटक (Marathi); ચિક્કોડી, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); சிக்கோடி, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); చిక్కోడీ, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಚಿಕ್ಕೋಡಿ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ചിക്കോഡി, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Annasaheb Shankar Jolle
BJP
Annasaheb Shankar Jolle
LEADING
In 2009, Katti Ramesh Vishwanath of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 55,287 votes which was 6.37% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 50.45% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
Chikkodi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RPI
--
--
Magdum Ismailmagdum
UPP
--
--
Praveenkumar Baligatti
IND
--
--
Kallappa Gudasi
IND
--
--
Jitendra Subhash Nerle
IND
--
--
Mohan Gurappa Motannavar
BBM
--
--
Appasaheb Shripati Kurane
BSP
--
--
Machchendra Davalu Kadapure
IND
--
--
Wajantri Vishwanath Kalloli
IND
--
--
Shrinik Annasaheb Jangate
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Prakash Babanna Hukkeri
BJP
--
--
Annasaheb Shankar Jolle
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.30% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.6% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chikkodi was: Prakash Babanna Hukkeri (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,46,023 men, 6,96,120 women and 63 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chikkodi Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Chikkodi is: 16.4265 74.5861
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चिक्कोडी, कर्नाटक (Hindi); চিকোরি, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); चिक्कोडी, कर्नाटक (Marathi); ચિક્કોડી, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); சிக்கோடி, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); చిక్కోడీ, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಚಿಕ್ಕೋಡಿ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ചിക്കോഡി, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results