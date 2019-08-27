Why is Chikungunya Virus Often Misdiagnosed for Dengue and Zika?

Since its discovery in 1952, millions of people have been affected by periodic outbreaks of Chikungunya in several countries of Africa and Asia. The viral disease is caused by the chikungunya virus and spread by the Aedes albopictus and Aedes aegypti types of mosquitoes.

Chikungunya owes the origin of its name to a Kimakonde language verb meaning 'to become contorted', in reference to the contorted or stooped posture of severely- affected patients.

Two million Chikungunya cases were reported worldwide between 2013 and 2017. Often misdiagnosed for dengue fever or Zika virus, as it resembles the symptoms of these two other mosquito-borne diseases, the World Health Organization recommends a number of measures for

protection from mosquitoes including use of mosquito repellants for prevention of Chikungunya and other vector-borne diseases.

Newborns and adults over 65 years of age and/or affected by high blood pressure, diabetes, or heart disease are more susceptible to severe effects of Chikungunya.

Symptoms such as high fever, joint pain, joint swelling, rashes, headache, muscle pain, nausea, fatigue and malaria are common between four to seven days of the infected mosquito bite. Sometimes the infection causes no symptoms, especially in children.

In some cases, severe joint pain or stiffness lasts weeks, months, or even years, and can cause near immobility.

In India, major Chikungunya epidemics were reported during 1963, 1965 and 1973. Sporadic cases continue to be recorded.

Chikungunya is caused by the chikungunya virus, which is classified in the family Togaviridae, genus Alphavirus. The disease is spread by the bite of an Aedes mosquito, primarily Aedes aegypti. Humans are a major source of Chikungunya virus and thus the mosquito usually transmits the disease by biting an infected person and then biting someone else.

However, Chikungunya is not a contagious disease as an infected person cannot spread the infection directly to other persons.

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes bite during day and breed in include discarded tyres, flowerpots, old oil drums, water storage vessels, and other sources of stagnant water.

Chikungunya is diagnosed by blood tests (ELISA) and laboratory confirmation is important due to the similar clinical appearance of both

chikungunya and dengue.

There is no specific treatment for chikungunya and analgesic even though doctors might prescribe anti-inflammatory and analgesic medicines and recommend bed rest for management of symptoms such as joint pain and fever.

There are no vaccines nor drugs are available to cure the infection so preventive measures such as using mosquito repellants and maintaining cleanliness in and around your house are the best way to stay safe from Chikungunya.

