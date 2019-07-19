Take the pledge to vote

Child Actor Shivlekh Singh Killed, Parents Injured in Car Accident near Raipur

The victims were heading for Raipur from Bilaspur when their car hit the rear side of an oncoming truck. Shivlekh's mother Lekhna Singh was said to be in critical condition.

PTI

Updated:July 19, 2019, 7:55 AM IST
Child Actor Shivlekh Singh Killed, Parents Injured in Car Accident near Raipur
For Representation
Raipur: Child artist Shivlekh Singh (14), who had acted in many Hindi TV serials, was killed and his parents and another person were injured after their car collided with a truck on the outskirts of Raipur Thursday, police said.

The accident took place around 3 pm in Dharsiwa area, Raipur Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh told PTI. While Shivlekh died on the spot, his mother Lekhna and father Shivendra Singh and another person identified as Naveen Singh were injured, he said.

The victims were heading for Raipur from Bilaspur when their car hit the rear side of an oncoming truck. Lekhna Singh was said to be in critical condition.

Efforts were on to trace the truck driver who escaped from the spot leaving behind his vehicle, the SP said.

Shivlekh was coming to Raipur for media interviews, said Dhirendra Kumar Sharma, a family friend.

Shivlekh, native of Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh, and his parents were living in Mumbai for the last ten years. He had acted in several TV serials including "Sankatmochan Hanuman" and "Sasural Simar Ka", Sharma said. He had also appeared in TV reality shows.

