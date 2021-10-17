Child Among 2 Injured After Speeding Car Rams into Crowd During Durga Idol Immersion in Bhopal

In a horrific incident, two people including a child sustained injuries after a car that was racing backward, rammed into a crowd in Bhopal during the immersion of a Durga idol.

As per reports, the accident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday near a railway station at the Bajaria crossing. It however came to the fore by virtue of it getting captured on camera.

The video showed a grey-colored vehicle with two-three people inside racing backward and ploughing into the crowd that had gathered for the immersion of a Durga idol.

#WATCH Two people were injured after a car rammed into people during Durga idol immersion procession in Bhopal’s Bajaria police station area yesterday. Police said the car driver will be nabbed.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/rEOBSbrkGW— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

As per reports by India Today, police have started investigating the matter and are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the number of the vehicle.

Notably, this incident comes a day after a speeding car mowed down people on their way to immerse a Durga idol in Pathalgaon in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district.

One person died after twenty people at a Durga idol immersion procession were run over by a speeding SUV in Pathalgaon in Jashpur, Chattishgarh. The two occupants of the car have been arrested and 17 injured are being treated at two hospitals.

A massive quantity of marijuana was found in the car that ran over the victims, sources told News18. Ajay Yadav, IG, Jashpur said the car was being driven by drug traffickers, who were hauling drugs from Odisha to Madhya Pradesh. Both the accused have been arrested and the police have leveled charges of murder against them, he said, adding that while one person had died, seventeen others were admitted to two hospitals.

The accused have been identified as Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu, and are residents of Madhya Pradesh, and were passing through Chhattisgarh, news agency ANI quoted the Jashpur SP Office as saying. Action is being taken against them, it further said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday evening announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the kin of the man who died, an official said.

