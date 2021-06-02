Child Dies Hours After Parents Apply for Mercy Killing in Andhra Court

A nine-year-old boy, whose parents brought him to a court in Punganur of Chittoor district to file a mercy petition, died of a rare blood disease while on their way back home.

According to a report by ANI, when the boy, Harshavardhan, was four years old, the poor couple got to know that their son had a rare disease related to blood. Despite receiving treatment his health did not improve. The couple also had to seek loans of Rs 4 lakh for the treatment, police sources added.

The family got Harshavardhan treated at Ruia hospital in Tirupati and also in Vellore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and several other private hospitals but there was no improvement in the boy’s health condition.

With no choice left to them, Aruna made an application to Punganur Court on Tuesday requesting either the government should take care of her son or the court should allow for his mercy killing, they said.

Unfortunately, hardly within two hours of filing the plea, the boy breathed his last on the way to the village from the court.

According to a report by Times of India, Harsha had met with a near-fatal accident about four years ago and was bedridden since then. “Following the accident he used to suffer bleeding from the nose frequently. His brain and spine bore the brunt of the impact and he was confined to bed since then. We approached many doctors and hospitals, but all of them said the bleeding disorder he suffered due to the accident has no cure,” said his mother to TOI.

