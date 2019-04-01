Child Helpline Number Saves Minor From Being Forced to Marry in Telangana

A timely call to the child helpline number saved a minor girl from being forced to marry here on Friday. The 15-year-old girl’s parents have been arrested and booked under CrPc section 107.Hinting at fudged Aadhar card data enrollment, Nacharam inspector M Mahesh said, “In the preliminary investigation, there was confusion on whether the girl was a minor or not, as per her Aadhar card, it showed that she was 18 years. However, on checking her school records and other related documents, it was found that the girl is still a minor.”The girl was allegedly being forced to marry a 21-year-old man. The wedding was scheduled to take place at 11:20 am but the minor called the child helpline number at 9am. Thankfully, within an hour, authorities arrived and intervened to stop her wedding.The girl was appearing for her class 10 examinations and was supposed to write her last test on the day of her wedding. Her family stopped her from taking the exam and was trying to get her married.“She told us that she is interested in studying but her parents were against it. We quickly alerted the police and stopped her family from getting her married,” said Achyuta Rao, a local child rights activist.The girl's parents were produced before the Mandal revenue officer. “I have some health issues and wanted to get her married before we die,” the girl’s father said, in a bid to justify attempts to get his daughter married.