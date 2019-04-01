English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Child Helpline Number Saves Minor From Being Forced to Marry in Telangana
The wedding was scheduled to take place at 11:20 am but the minor called the child helpline number at 9am. Thankfully, within an hour, authorities arrived and intervened to stop her wedding.
The 15-year-old girl’s parents have been arrested and booked under CrPc section 107.
Loading...
Hyderabad: A timely call to the child helpline number saved a minor girl from being forced to marry here on Friday. The 15-year-old girl’s parents have been arrested and booked under CrPc section 107.
Hinting at fudged Aadhar card data enrollment, Nacharam inspector M Mahesh said, “In the preliminary investigation, there was confusion on whether the girl was a minor or not, as per her Aadhar card, it showed that she was 18 years. However, on checking her school records and other related documents, it was found that the girl is still a minor.”
The girl was allegedly being forced to marry a 21-year-old man. The wedding was scheduled to take place at 11:20 am but the minor called the child helpline number at 9am. Thankfully, within an hour, authorities arrived and intervened to stop her wedding.
The girl was appearing for her class 10 examinations and was supposed to write her last test on the day of her wedding. Her family stopped her from taking the exam and was trying to get her married.
“She told us that she is interested in studying but her parents were against it. We quickly alerted the police and stopped her family from getting her married,” said Achyuta Rao, a local child rights activist.
The girl's parents were produced before the Mandal revenue officer. “I have some health issues and wanted to get her married before we die,” the girl’s father said, in a bid to justify attempts to get his daughter married.
Hinting at fudged Aadhar card data enrollment, Nacharam inspector M Mahesh said, “In the preliminary investigation, there was confusion on whether the girl was a minor or not, as per her Aadhar card, it showed that she was 18 years. However, on checking her school records and other related documents, it was found that the girl is still a minor.”
The girl was allegedly being forced to marry a 21-year-old man. The wedding was scheduled to take place at 11:20 am but the minor called the child helpline number at 9am. Thankfully, within an hour, authorities arrived and intervened to stop her wedding.
The girl was appearing for her class 10 examinations and was supposed to write her last test on the day of her wedding. Her family stopped her from taking the exam and was trying to get her married.
“She told us that she is interested in studying but her parents were against it. We quickly alerted the police and stopped her family from getting her married,” said Achyuta Rao, a local child rights activist.
The girl's parents were produced before the Mandal revenue officer. “I have some health issues and wanted to get her married before we die,” the girl’s father said, in a bid to justify attempts to get his daughter married.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo 'Potentially Talking' to Priyanka Chopra for Future Projects
- Facebook is Limiting Fake News in India Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here is How
- PUBG Mobile Top 5 Upcoming Features: Zombie Dogs, Infinity Mode, Companion System And More
- N Chandrababu Naidu Says Kia Motors Opted for Andhra Despite PM Modi's Threat
- Woman Gives Birth To her Own Granddaughter at Age 61
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results