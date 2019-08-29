'Child Lifting' Rumour Claims Second Life in UP as Mob Lynches Mentally Unstable Man in Amroha

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh witnessed yet another casualty of ‘bacha chor’ (child lifter) rumour after a mentally unstable man was lynched in Amroha on the suspicion of being a child lifter. The case has surfaced even when the police have warned of invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against culprits found involved in mob violence.

The man died after being thrashed mercilessly by the mob on suspicion of being a child lifter in Dehri Khadar village in Amroha’s Adampur area. The mob then tried to portray it as a case of accident by throwing the dead body from a flyover in neighbouring Sambhal district. However, a video in possession of News18 shows villagers dragging the victim’s body out of the village.

The rumour of child-lifting has triggered incidents of mob lynching across Uttar Pradesh over the past few days and people have been thrashed on mere suspicion. This is the second case of death due to lynching.

Earlier, two brothers were assaulted in Sambhal while they were with their nephew, who was unwell, to buy him medicines. The duo was beaten by the mob on suspicion of being child lifters after which one of them succumbed to his injuries. The other one is undergoing treatment in a local hospitals’ critical unit.

The state government has made way for the invocation of the NSA against those involved in cases of rumour mongering about "child lifters" and the subsequent mob violence in view of rising lynching cases.

DGP of UP Police OP Singh on Wednesday said, “There were incidents of violence reported from many parts of the state due to rumours about ‘child lifters’. In the investigations, the claim of child lifting could not be verified anyhow. I want to appeal to you all today not to take law in your hands or indulge in any kind of violence.”

He further urged people to report any information on alleged child lifters on the emergency number 100. “Till now action has been taken against 82 people who were either found involved in spreading rumours or were engaged in violence,” he said.

Approximately 100 incidents of lynching fuelled by rumours have been reported across the state in August alone. The rumours of “baccha chor”are spreading at an alarming rate and have kept the police and authorities on toes. These incidents were reported largely from Jhansi, Meerut, Bareilly, Sambhal, Jaunpur, Unnao and Raebareli.

