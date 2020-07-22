Child Rights Activist Achyuta Rao Succumbs to Coronavirus in Hyderabad

Prominent child rights activist Achyuta Rao died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Wednesday, hospital sources said.

Rao, 58, was admitted to a private hospital in the city about a week ago and the end came on Wednesday afternoon despite best efforts to save him, they said, adding he had some comorbid conditions.

Honorary President of Balala Hakkula Sangham (child rights association), Rao was associated with the All-India Student Federation (AISF) during his student days and started taking up child rights issues since then, sources close to him said.

Rao had been a relentless activist on issues of child rights, including child labour, child marriages and various atrocities against children and kept the media posted consistently on such issues.

CPI national secretary K Narayana said the void created by Achyuta Raos death cannot be filled.

"Achyuta Rao fell prey to the COVID monster. It is very painful. He played an active role in social issues, especially for protection of children. His services cannot be forgotten. The void created by his death cannot be filled. My condolences to his family members," Narayana said in a release.