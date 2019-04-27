English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Child Rights Body Asks States to Stop Sale of Johnson's Baby Shampoo Over Inferior Quality
In a letter to chief secretaries of all states, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights or NCPCR ordered that the product be removed from stock of shops after a drug testing lab found it to be of substandard quality.
Bottles of Johnson baby shampoo on display in a shop (Image : Reuters).
New Delhi: The apex child rights body has asked all states to stop the sale of Johnson's baby shampoo after its sample was found to be of substandard quality in a lab test.
In a letter to chief secretaries of all states, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights or NCPCR ordered stoppage of sale of Johnson's baby shampoo and also removing the product from stock of shops after Drug Testing Laboratory, Jaipur declared it of substandard quality as presence of formaldehyde was confirmed in it.
The apex child rights body had sought sample test reports of Johnson's baby shampoo and talcum powder from authorities of five states -- Andhra Pradesh (south), Jharkhand (east), Rajasthan (west), Madhya Pradesh (central) and Assam (northeast) -- after reports of presence of asbestos and carcinogenic substance in them emerged.
The order to stop sale was issued after test reports of the baby shampoo sample from Rajasthan came in. It is yet to receive the test reports from the other four states.
It has asked the Drug Control Officer of Rajasthan to send the test report of the talcum powder at the earliest.
