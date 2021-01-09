Child Rights Body NCPCR Seeks 'Action Taken' Report into Death of 10 Babies in Bhandara Hospital Fire

Apex child rights body NCPCR on Saturday asked the district collector of Maharashtra's Bhandara to send a factual action taken report within 48 hours into the death of 10 newborn babies in a hospital fire there.

The infants, all aged between a month and three months, died after a fire broke out at the Special Newborn Care Unit of the Bhandara district hospital in the early hours on Saturday, doctors at the facility said.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), in a letter to the district collector, also sought an inquiry into the matter. "You are requested to conduct an inquiry into the matter and send a factual action taken report to the commission, along with all the necessary documents, within 48 hours from the receipt of this letter," the letter read.