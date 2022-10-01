Child Sexual Abuse: Role of Caretaker in Reaching Out for Help, What the Law Says About Protection in India

India has a large population of children, in fact, one of the largest in the world whose rights and protection are guaranteed in the Constitution and the country being a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. But, facts and figures paint a worrying picture of how vulnerable they are.

Child sexual abuse is once again in focus after a 10-year-old boy succumbed to injuries from alleged sexual and physical assault in Delhi on Saturday. According to police, the accused in this case are three of the boy’s friends, one of whom is a cousin, and aged between 10 and 12. The accused allegedly inserted an iron rod in the victim’s private parts after beating him brutally using sticks and bricks.

Between 2020 and 2021, crime against children increased in the country by 16.2 per cent, as per the latest data by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Known to be highly underreported, child sexual abuse is listed as one of the major crimes in this data that also covers abduction, murder, child marriage among others.

But, what needs to be highlighted in the case of the 10-year-old, is that he could have been saved had he been administered medical treatment on time. According to doctors, the boy’s injuries were so gruesome that they were reminded of the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case. They said the family did not bring the boy to the hospital for at least four days after the incident, following which his condition worsened. Police, too, said the boy’s parents refused to give a statement when the hospital reported the matter to Seelampur police station on September 22. On that day, the boy was only under medical observation.

Many questions need to answered in such cases, but the most imperative one is – what is the role of the parent in reporting and reaching out for help in cases of child sexual abuse? Is there a system in place that helps parents seamlessly report such cases without fear the stigma, exclusion, backlash from society or even their own trappings borne out of social conditioning?

India has laws and bodies among other institutions that guarantee child protection. Laws such as the POCSO Act exclusively deal with child sexual abuse, while the highly controversial and debated Juvenile Justice Act guarantees protection to children in conflict with the law. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) works to regulate laws, policies and administrative mechanisms with a child rights-centric approach. Not only this, but there are numerous NGOs such as Childline that have nationally recognised helplines for reporting cases related to violation of child rights including abuse.

But, for any machinery to work effectively, it is most important to go back to the basics. It is important to understand the meaning of child sexual abuse, not only its universal but legal definition as enshrined in the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and then move onto factors that lead to sexual abuse of children and how they can be prevented or even reported to reach the end goal of resolution and rehabilitation.

What is child sexual abuse?

The World Health Organization defines child sexual abuse, or CSA, as the “involvement of a child in sexual activity that he or she does not fully comprehend, is unable to give informed consent to, or for which the child is not developmentally prepared and cannot give consent, or that violates the laws or social taboos of society…”

According to the global health body, it includes an array of sexual activities such as “fondling, inviting a child to touch or be touched sexually, intercourse, exhibitionism, involving a child in prostitution or pornography, or online child luring by cyber-predators”. The WHO terms it a serious problem throughout the world.

The IPC, meanwhile, defines sexual exploitation of children as “forced or unwanted sexual behaviour towards children” and the following are included such as “outraging the modesty of a child, rape, sodomy etc”.

Policy think tank Economist Impact estimates that, each year, 400 million children around the world are exposed to child sexual exploitation and abuse. Sexual offences against children are rampant but only a small percentage of them are reported.

In most CSA cases, the offender is a family member, close relative or even an acquaintance. Due to the nature of the relationship of the child and offender in many such cases, the survivor is afraid of reporting abuse. In the case of the minor from Delhi, it was his own friends who allegedly sexually assaulted him and beat him up.

This creates a cycle of violence perpetuated by silence and sexual abuse of the child can become a repetitive act that can have a psychological impact for life, as well as lead to behavioural changes and stunted personality development along with other mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.

What are the facts and figures?

According to central government data, all forms of child abuse are extremely high among both girls and boys. Over 20 per cent boys were affected and more than 10 per cent subjected to severe forms of sexual abuse, including sexual assault, making the child fondle private parts, making the child exhibit private body parts, and being photographed in the nude.

The NCRB data also shows that on an average, crime against children increases by about 4.5 per cent every year. The report noted that in percentage terms, major crime heads under ‘Crime Against Children’ during 2020 were kidnapping and abduction (45 per cent) and cases registered under the POCSO Act (38.1 per cent), including child rape.

A government study involving 17,220 children and adolescents estimated that the burden of CSA was extremely high – every second child was sexually abused in life – of these, 52.9 per cent were boys while 47.06 per cent were girls. The highest number of CSA cases have been reported from Assam followed by Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar.

Recently, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi said child sexual abuse and trafficking cases in India were becoming a serious worry as they were increasing at an alarming rate. Government data shows that close to 23 per cent girls in India are sexually abused or harassed before they reach the age of 18.

Satyarthi further said the situation was not different in the world as such cases had risen due to the Covid pandemic and lockdowns across the world. “We conducted a survey before the first lockdown and it was revealed that the demand for child pornographic content was almost doubled in India in the 10 days. This is one of the major hidden problems and our children are becoming a victim of it,” Satyarthi is quoted as saying in a report published by Pune Mirror.

Child sexual abuse and the law in India

In a survey conducted by policy think thank Economic Impact, India ranked 15th in policies and practices against child sexual violence. In its Out of the Shadows Index, India was placed in the 15th position out of 60 countries in combating child sexual abuse. But, it was among the top five countries in terms of protective legislation.

But, until recently, CSA was not even acknowledged as a criminal offence in India. The landmark POCSO Act was only drafted and made into a law in 2012, which shows that it has only been a decade since the country has taken serious measures to prevent sexual exploitation of children.

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012

The POCSO Act refers to a ‘child’ as any person under the age of 18. According to NCRB data, between 2020 and 2021, a total of 53,874 incidents were reported in the country in 2021, compared to 47,221 in 2020. In 2021, of the 33,348 incidents registered under Sections 4 and 6 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault and aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 33,036 involved girls and 312 involved boys.

According to the Childline website, the POCSO Act, 2012, was drafted to specifically address the issue of sexual offences against children. Until this law came into existence, CSA cases were tried under laws that did not differentiate between adult and child victims.

The law defines stringent punishment as per the gravity of the offence, which is considered “aggravated” if committed by a person in a position of authority such as a public servant or member of the security forces.

The law not only includes penetrative assault under the ambit of sexual abuse but also expands the definition to include visual, verbal and physical sexual abuse as well.

Punishment covered under the Act are:

Penetrative Sexual Assault (Section3)- Not less than seven years which may extend to imprisonment for life, and fine (Section 4) Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault (Section 5)- Not less than ten years which may lead to imprisonment for life, and fine (Section 6) Sexual Assault (Section 7)- Not less than three years which may extend to five years, and fine (Section 8) Aggravated Sexual Assault (Section 9)- Not less than five years which may extend to seven years, and fine (Section 10) Sexual Harassment of the Child (Section 11)- Three years and fine (Section 12) Use of Child for Pornographic Purposes (Section 13)- Five years and fine and in the event of subsequent conviction, seven years and fine (Section 14 (1) )

There are child-friendly procedures in place at different stages of the judicial process for reporting of the crime, recording of evidence, investigation and trial under the Act. The possibility of establishment of special courts has also been provided. The law even goes as far as to define media coverage of CSA cases. It states that disclosing the name of the child in the media is a punishable offence, punishable by up to one year.

It also defines measures for relief and rehabilitation of the child, as soon as a complaint is lodged with the special juvenile police unit (SJPU) or local police. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) is also required to be notified within 24 hours of recording the complaint, as stipulated by the Act.

Where to go for help, guidelines for caretakers

Satyarthi said government data shows that in many cases of CSA, parents do not even complain as the abuser is known to them. He further said issues of child rights should be made a top priority and political decisions should be taken on priority.

It is important for parents/guardians/teachers to teach children the names of each body part so that they can talk about it if any inappropriate situation arises. Children should be told not to allow anyone to touch them inappropriately. Good and bad touch should be taught to children and how to firmly say no to requests that are inappropriate to them.

Listen to your child patiently and reach out to the nearest police station or help centres if any such situation comes.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here