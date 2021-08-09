Child Welfare Department Reunites Three Minor Siblings After Years in Hyderabad

Three girls living in two different child care centres in Hyderabad have fortunate moments as they were reunited after almost three years. The Women Development & Child Welfare Department recently taken DNA tests for the identification of three siblings.

Two girls aged about 12 and 14 years were living with their father in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, and the younger sister aged 8 years was living with their grandmother in Hyderabad.

When their father died recently, the local residents handed over the two elder girls to a private orphanage in Secunderabad. Meanwhile, their grandmother also died and officers of the Women Development & Child Welfare Department shifted the younger girl to a state-run child home in Hyderabad.

Recently, Hyderabad district officials raided an orphanage and child care centre in Secunderabad and shifted all the inmates to government-run child homes in various localities of Hyderabad.

The officials shifted two girls, Muskaan and Mahek (names changed), to the Girl Children Home at Ameerpet.

Akeshwar Rao, the District Welfare Officer, Hyderabad told News18 that a few days ago the officials organised an interactive session for the child inmates. During the session, Muskaan and Mahek recognised their younger sibling Ruby (name changed), who are living at a different children’s home. They informed officials that their younger sister Ruby was missing since 2017.

However, when the official asked Ruby about Muskaan and Mahek and showed pictures of both sisters to her, she refused to identify them.

Akeshwar Rao, the District Welfare Officer, Hyderabad has taken up the issue with Commissioner of Women Development & Child Welfare D Divya and she gives nod for DNA tests for three siblings.

DNA reports confirmed that Muskaan, Mahek and Ruby are real sisters and shifted all the girls to the same Girl Children Home at Ameerpet.

