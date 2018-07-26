GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE
Pakistan Heading

pakistan election 2018
137 seats to win
Shehbaz Sharif

PML(N)

Shehbaz Sharif
64Seats
Bilawal Bhutto

PPP

Bilawal Bhutto
38Seats
Imran Khan

PTI

Imran Khan
115Seats
Others

OTH

Others
55Seats
 referesh button
»
1-min read

Children are 'Prasad', Every Hindu Should Have At Least Five: BJP MLA

According to him, the Hindu community should be concerned that they will become a minority if there is "no balance in population control" and have more children.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2018, 1:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Children are 'Prasad', Every Hindu Should Have At Least Five: BJP MLA
File photo of BJP MLA Surendra Singh.
Loading...
Ballia: A child is a gift from god and every Hindu should have at least five, two for the man, two for the woman and one surplus, BJP's controversial Uttar Pradesh MLA Surendra Singh has said.

Hindus will become a minority if there is "no balance" in population control, the legislator from Bairia, who earlier this month said rape cannot be curbed even if Lord Ram descends on earth, told reporters.

"Hindus should have at least five children. Two for the man, two for the woman and one surplus. Giving birth to a child is 'prasad' (gift) from God. India can become strong, when Hindus are strong. When Hindu is weak, India is weak...," Singh said.

According to him, the Hindu community should be concerned that they will become a minority if there is "no balance in population control" and have more children.

"Hindus will be a minority, not due to terrorists but due to themselves," he said.

Singh's statements have often put the state's ruling BJP in an embarrassing spot.

After the Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur assembly bypolls earlier this year, he blamed ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government for the party's humiliating defeat in both places.

"The BJP government has not been able to give a transparent government," the MLA had said.

He had also endorsed the view of senior JD(U) leader K C Tyagi that the rising prices of petrol and diesel were responsible for the BJP's defeat in the by-elections.

Before that, Singh had said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections would be an "Islam vs Bhagwan" battle.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...