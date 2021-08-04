Children Get Better After 6 Days, Tend to Recover Quickly; UK Study Suggest Mild Covid Effect on Young

A study published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health Journal has suggested that the number of children experiencing long-listing symptoms of Covid-19 is low. The study also said the children developing symptoms of Coronavirus typically get well after six days while the number of children experiencing the symptoms beyond four weeks is low.

“It is reassuring that the number of children experiencing long-lasting symptoms of Covid-19 symptoms is low. Nevertheless, a small number of children do experience long illness with Covid-19, and our study validates the experiences of these children and their families,” Professor Emma Duncan, lead and senior author of the study, from UK’s King’s College London said in a statement, The Indian Express reported.

The study was based on the data collected through the ZOE COVID Study smartphone app, which includes data from more than 250,000 children in UK aged five to 17 years. The symptoms were reported through the app by the parents or caretakers.

The report added that the data of the children were collected between September 1, 2020 and February 22 this year. It added that around 1,734 children developed the symptoms of Covid-19 and were tested positive for Covid-19 close to the onset of symptoms. Their symptoms were reported regularly until they were healthy.

The study pointed out that these children were ill for an average of six days and experienced an average of three symptoms in the first week of illness. It confirms that Covid-19 tends to manifest as a mild illness among children and the recovery is quick.

The study confirms that most children recovered within four weeks while a few experience symptoms after a month. In most cases, children only have two symptoms after four weeks.

