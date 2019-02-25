English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Children of Army Officers Seek Protection for Personnel; SC Issues Notice to Centre, J&K Govt
The plea, filed by 19-year-old Preeti Kedar Gokhale and 20-year-old Kajal Mishra, seeks the formulation of a policy to curb human rights violations of security force personnel citing mob attacks against the Army.
Representative image. (AP)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to Centre and the Jammu & Kashmir government on a plea filed by two children of Army officers, seeking protection for Army personnel deployed in the state.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna agreed to examine the plea that was filed by 19-year-old Preeti Kedar Gokhale and 20-year-old Kajal Mishra.
The plea also seeks the formulation of a policy to curb human rights violations of security force personnel citing mob attacks against the Army.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna agreed to examine the plea that was filed by 19-year-old Preeti Kedar Gokhale and 20-year-old Kajal Mishra.
The plea also seeks the formulation of a policy to curb human rights violations of security force personnel citing mob attacks against the Army.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Huawei MateBook X Pro 2019 Locks Target on Apple MacBook Pro, With Refined Ingredients
- Oscars 2019: Rami Malek Wins Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody
- Oscars 2019: Complete List of Winners
- Mobile World Congress 2019: Are The Huawei Mate X, Nokia 9 Pureview And LG G8 ThinQ The Future?
- India's Proposed Policy for E-commerce Wants Data Localisation And Measures to Combat Counterfeit Products
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results