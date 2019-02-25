LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Children of Army Officers Seek Protection for Personnel; SC Issues Notice to Centre, J&K Govt

The plea, filed by 19-year-old Preeti Kedar Gokhale and 20-year-old Kajal Mishra, seeks the formulation of a policy to curb human rights violations of security force personnel citing mob attacks against the Army.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
Representative image. (AP)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to Centre and the Jammu & Kashmir government on a plea filed by two children of Army officers, seeking protection for Army personnel deployed in the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna agreed to examine the plea that was filed by 19-year-old Preeti Kedar Gokhale and 20-year-old Kajal Mishra.

The plea also seeks the formulation of a policy to curb human rights violations of security force personnel citing mob attacks against the Army.
