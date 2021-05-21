Even as the country continues to grapple with a severe second wave of Covid-19, new concerns have come to light over children in Covid-recovered families in Maharashtra, with many beginning to show symptoms of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C).

The Times of India reported that in Nagpur as many as six such patients, between the ages of 2-12, were admitted to the hospital after showing signs of MIS-C. Dr Sanjeev Joshi, paediatrician and president of Yavatmal chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), told the newspaper that children in families that have tested positive for the coronavirus might have built ‘Covid antibodies,’ leading to MIS-C.

As of now, such cases have been reported from Nagpur, Yavatmal, Washim and Buldhana, but parents who have recently recovered from Covid have been advised to keep an eye for the onset of symptoms in their children.

The symptoms of MIS-C have been likened to the Kawasaki disease, and inflammation of organs and tissues is highly likely. Fever, difficulty in breathing, stomach pain and bluish discolouration of skin and nails are all signs to look out for, even if the children have tested negative for Covid-19.

Parents have been advised to be on guard for as much as one month after their own recovery period, as the syndrome has been found to be mostly treatable upon early diagnosis and intervention.

Much is still left unknown about MIS-C, but the second wave of the ghastly coronavirus has unveiled links to the spread of the Covid infection.

