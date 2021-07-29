Children Trapped in Heavy Current of Ghaggar River in Panchkula Rescued by Locals

A video of courage and resolve has emerged from the Panchkula district of Haryana. In the video from Sector 27 of the city, two children are seen trapped in the strong current of the Ghaggar River. After battling the current for half an hour, the children finally saved themselves by standing on an elevated piece of land in the middle of the river. After some time the locals rescued the children.

The Ghaggar river is flooding because of the recent spate of heavy rain in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Cloud-bursts in Himachal Pradesh have caused flooding in several rivers.

After spotting the children struggling to save themselves in the river, the locals started with their rescue efforts. In the end, the children were safely fished out of the river. It has been raining in the districts of Mohali, Chandigarh and Panchkula for the last 12 hours. The rivers are overflowing. The streets in several parts of the district have been waterlogged throwing life into disarray.

After this video went viral on the internet, the Panchkula police swung into action. Mohit Handa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panchkula said that Section 144 has been imposed in the area, along with a ban on going near the rivers until the situation subsides. The flow of streams, rivers and rivulets increases manifold during the monsoon season. Any person found violating the order will face strict action, he added.

Apart from imposing Section 144, the local police stations will also issue warnings prohibiting people from going near the rivers.

