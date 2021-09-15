Children with Mystery Fever Tested Negative for Dengue, Covid in Bengal; Around 25 Cases Being Reported Daily

None of the children suffering from mysterious febrile illness in some parts of North Bengal were found infected with Dengue and Covid-19. The mystery fever has causes widespread panic in North Bengal which forces the State Health Department to form a team to monitor the situation.

“We are keeping a track on the situation. Most of the cases reported in North Bengal. Our team of health experts, paediatricians are already on the job to bring the situation under control,” Narayan Swaroop Nigam, State Health Secretary told News18.com.

When asked the exact cause of fever, he said, “That is yet to be known. We have conducted Dengue and Covid-19 tests and all of them are negative. There is nothing to worry as we are working on increasing the infrastructure support base for better medical care for the children. A team has been formed to monitor the situation.”

The situation became alarming in the last few days as an average 25-30 children suffered from fever, headache, rashes along with muscle and joint pain daily. In some of the cases patients felt discomfort, chills, nausea, lack of appetite and fatigue.

It was learnt that most of the children are admitted at Jalpaiguri District Hospital, Siliguri Sadar Hospital and North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

City based microbiologist who is associated with Institute of Child Health, Kolkata, Dr Suman Poddar, said, “I came to know that the symptoms are similar to Dengue but blood samples have tested negative for Dengue. This is the reason why this fever is a mystery before us.”

When asked about the precaution, which parents should take while taking care of their children, he said, “Since we are still passing through a pandemic situation we must strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols. Avoid public gatherings and family get together unless it is very necessary. In case of such symptoms, the children should be taken to the doctor for consultation.”

When contacted Chief Medical Officer of Health – II, Jalpaiguri, Dr Mridul Ghosh said, “The cumulative cases were nearly 80 and presently the numbers of cases is decreasing. We have noticed that the number of admission is less than the number of discharges. So overall the situation is under control. We have sent the samples to identify the virus to the School of Tropical Medicine.”

The District Magistrate, Jalpaiguri, Moumita Godara Basu also visited some of the hospitals where the patients are admitted and keeping a track on the situation.

