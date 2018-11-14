English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Celebrates Children's Day 2018 with Mumbai Student's Doodle on Space Exploration
India celebrates Children’s Day on November 14 as a tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru who was born on November 14, 1989.
New Delhi: Google today, is celebrating Children’s Day with a doodle that has been created by a school student. Pingla Rahul, the winner of the 2018 Google 4 Doodle competition in India, is a student of Mumbai.
The theme this year was "What inspires me". Pingla showed her fascination with Outer space and its exploration with the doodle, which shows a child looking at a sky which is filled with celestial bodies amid hundreds of twinkling stars.
In a bid to depict the vast and infinite nature of outer space, Pingla has dotted the sky with galaxies, planets and a spacecraft – that together form the Google logo.
There are four more group winners that Google chose; a doodle on farmers, animals, wise monkeys and a study desk. The winners were chosen by Arun Iyer, famous artist and YouTube Kids Creator, Rob (Harun Robert), India's leading YouTube Creator Sejal Kumar and the Google Doodles team lead, Ryan Germick, with 300,000 votes from people.
Fondly rmemebered as ‘Chacha Nehru’, he is known for his affection and love for children. To commemorate his memory, chocolates and gifts are distributed to children in schools. A lot of cultural activities and carnivals are also organised on this day.
Prior to 1964, India celebrated Children's Day on 20 November, which was observed as the universal Children's Day by the United Nations. But after Nehru’s death in 1964, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas in the country.
A staunch advocate of education of Indian’s children, Pandit Nehru oversaw the establishment of some of the most prominent educational institutions in India.
His vision for the development of youth played a major role in the setting up of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, and the Indian Institutes of Technology. He even initiated the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Management.
