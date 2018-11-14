Children's Day 2018: Take Good Care of Children, They are the Future, Says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said care should be taken of the children as they are the future of our society.On Children's Day, Banerjee showered blessings on all children and said various schemes like 'Sabuj Shree' and 'Shishu Sathi' have been rolled out by her government for their welfare."My love and blessings to all children on the occasion of #ChildrensDay. From #ShishuSathi to #SabujShree, we have several schemes for the welfare of children. They are the future of our society. We must take care of them," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.Children's Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries. In india, it is celebrated on November 14 on the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru.Nehru, who was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru', was known for his love for children.