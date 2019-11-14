Children's Day 2019: Google Celebrates 'Chacha' Nehru's Birthday with Colourful Doodle

As India gears up to celebrate country's former prime minister Pandit Jawarhalal Nehru's birthday as 2019 Children's Day on Thursday, Google, too, marked the day with a colourful doodle keeping in tune with its tradition.

Every year since 2009, Google hosts a competition ‘Doodle 4 Google’ on Children’s Day. This year’s theme for the Google doodle competition is “When I grow up, I hope...” .

India used to celebrate Children’s Day in India on 20th November every year before 1956 as the United Nations, in 1954, had declared the day as Universal Children’s Day.

But, after the death of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the parliament unanimously to honour to Pt. Nehru declaring his the day of his birth anniversary, November 14 as National Children’s Day. Therefore, each year since then 14th November is celebrated as Children’s Day in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of the country’s first PM who is lovingly referred to as 'Chacha'.

There are two popular stories as to why Pt. Nehru came to be referred to as Chacha. It is believed that he was fond of children and used to meet kids with immense affection. It was because of his friendly attitude towards children that kids fondly called him Chacha.

He once said, "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."

He always stressed upon the importance of education of children. He also played a major role in establishments of some of the most colleges and educational institutions in India.

Before his death in 1964, India celebrated Children's Day on November 20. It was after 1964, it was decided to celebrate November 14, birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru, to be celebrated as Children's Day or 'Bal Diwas' in India every year.

