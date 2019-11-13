Children’s Day 2019: Here’s Why India Celebrates ‘Bal Diwas’ on November 14 Every Year

Children's Day is celebrated with great fervour across Indian on November 14. The birth anniversary of first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru is also celebrated on Children's Day. On this day, parents and teachers give gifts to children and schools and colleges hold several functions including quiz, competitions, and music and dance performances on this day.

History of Children's Day

The day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly called 'Chacha Nehru'. Jawaharlal Nehru was born this day in 1889. He was known for his love and affection for children and that is the reason why Children's Day is celebrated on his birthday. 'Chacha Nehru' regarded children as the 'future of the country'. He once said, "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."

He always stressed upon the importance of education of children. He also played a major role in establishments of some of the most colleges and educational institutions in India.

Before his death in 1964, India celebrated Children's Day on November 20. It was after 1964, it was decided to celebrate November 14, birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru, to be celebrated as Children's Day or 'Bal Diwas' in India every year.

As declared by the United Nations, every year, November 20 is celebrated as Universal Children's Day.

On this day, people also distribute gift items including clothes, toys, books, stationery items, chocolates and other edibles to orphan children.

