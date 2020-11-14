Children’s Day 2020: Best Speech Ideas for Students

Children’s day is celebrated throughout the country on November 14 every year to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The legend is known to be enamored of children and is also fondly named as Chacha Nehru by them. He strongly advocated for the education of children and he believed that ‘the children of today are the future of tomorrow.’

A resolution was passed after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964 in the Indian Parliament to celebrate his birthday on November 14 as Children's Day. Nehru was born on November 14, 1889.

On this day, schools across the country celebrate the occasion by conducting various events and activities for children like drama, fancy dress competition, and reward function of the meritorious and extra-ordinary students. In many schools, competition is organized such as painting, cultural activity, debates and even speeches.

Here are some of the speech ideas for students who want to speak on the function:

Inspirational speech on the life of Jawaharlal Nehru

Talk about the life of Jawaharlal Nehru, his emphasis on education and his role as a prominent leader during the freedom struggle. Give some information regarding his life as a student and youth. You can also some points on his achievements in life. Tell more about the works he has done to promote the country as the Prime Minister of India.

Significance of Children Day

Tell the reason behind why Children’s Day is celebrated and how it has been celebrated in the country over the years. Put information on the programs conducted by the government on this day. Add personal stories and interpretation.

Role of the Children in Society

Start by speaking about the famous children who have been awarded for their talents. Talk about the kids who have inspired others by their extra-ordinary work. Put some ideas about what children can do to protect the environment. You can also add the small work through which the children can contribute to becoming better citizens. End it by motivating to work better for society.

Jawaharlal’s Contribution to Education of Children

Nehru is known for his dedication to giving a proper education system in the country. So talk about his various policies and contribution regarding the development of the education system in the country. Speak about how he indulges and motivate others to have a good education.

Why Children Day is celebrated on November 14

Tell the audience why November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day. Add how the parliament approved it and on which day that the resolution wass passed to celebrate the Children’s Day. Talk about why Nehru’s birthday is celebrated as Children Day in the country.

Children are the future of the Country

First, give the idea of the meaning of a responsible citizen. Children are known to be the strength of the country, tell the audience why children are the important pillars of the future. Talk about the ways and responsivities of a good citizen. Conclude that the things they learn and do now shape what they become tomorrow.

How Children can become Better Citizens of Tomorrow

Start by telling how a child becomes a responsible citizen in the future. Talk about some of the ways in which the kids can contribute now as a citizen. Tell them about the various rights of children in the country. Speak more about the awards and recognition of the country in the children’s category. Emphasize on the behaviour and etiquette they should follow to become a responsible citizen.

Popular Quotes and meanings by Jawaharlal Nehru

There are famous quotes given by the late Prime Minister which you can recite to tell the audience. Also, explain the meaning and live examples attached to the quotes.

Why Jawaharlal Nehru is called ‘Chacha Nehru’

Talk about the various names given to Jawaharlal Nehru. Give the reason why most people address him as ‘Chacha Nehru.’ You can also add the reason why he is also attributed as ‘Pandit’ affixed to his name.

Importance of Children Day

Being the celebration of Children’s Day, talk about the importance of this day. You can also put why it is celebrated or its significance. Speak how this day has become an important celebration and the importance of the children to the country.