Children’s Day 2020: Interesting Facts and Significance of 'Bal Diwas'

Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 every year in India. It marks the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of independent India.

Why is Children’s Day celebrated?

Children’s Day is celebrated to enhance awareness about the rights, education and development of children in the country. November 14 was selected as Children’s Day to pay tribute to Pandit Nehru, as was known for his fondness of children, who called him ‘Chacha Nehru’.

When was Children’s Day first observed in India?

In India, Children's Day was first observed in 1956. Back then it was celebrated on November 20, in line with the Universal Children's Day observed by the United Nations. However, following the demise of Nehru, the lawmakers decided to observe the day on his birth anniversary to give the departed leader a befitting tribute as he was popular with the children. A resolution was passed in the parliament to this effect.

What were Chacha Nehru’s views about children’s rights?

Pandit Nehru fiercely advocated a fulfilled childhood and good education for the children. He believed, “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.”

How is Children’s Day celebrated?

On this day, various events like quiz, debate and cultural competitions are organised in schools.

What are the legal rights of a child in India?

· Right to free and compulsory elementary education for all children in the 6-14 year age group (Article 21 A).

· Right to be protected from any hazardous employment till the age of 14 years (Article 24).

· Right to be protected from being abused and forced by economic necessity to enter occupations unsuited to their age or strength (Article 39(e)).

· Right to equal opportunities and facilities to develop in a healthy manner and in conditions of freedom and dignity and guaranteed protection of childhood and youth against exploitation and against moral and material abandonment (Article 39 (f)).