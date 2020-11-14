Children’s Day 2020: Why India Celebrates 'Bal Diwas' on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday

Children’s Day, every year is celebrated on November 14 across India. Also known as Bal Diwas, the day is marked on the birth anniversary of India’s former and first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly addressed as 'Chacha Nehru' by kids. He was known for his affection towards kids. Born in 1889, Nehru established Children’s Film Society India to make indigenous cinema exclusively for children.

According to Nehru, kids are the foundation of society and citizens of tomorrow. They are the strength and future of the country and should be lovingly nurtured. He believed that by providing the children and the youth the right education, they can make progress. Nehru acknowledged that the strength of the nation lies with children who can be chief architects to make a developed society in the future.

In addition to being a stalwart of the freedom struggle, Nehru became an advocate for better education of children and left behind a legacy of higher education for the young. Post-Independence, he took care of the establishment of leading educational institutions in India. It was his vision that made the establishment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) possible.

India observed Children’s Day on the same day as the United Nations before 1964 i.e., on November 20. However, later it was decided that the birthday of Pandit Nehru will be celebrated as Children’s Day after his demise as a way to commemorate him.

Children's Day in India is celebrated with full gusto. Schools host and plan various events and special activities for children. Music and dance performances, Essay writing competitions, are organised to celebrate the occasion and cheer the kids. On this day, Government organisations, NGOs, and other forums conduct many educational and motivational programmes to advocate for their rights.