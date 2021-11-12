Chilika Lake Among Heritage Water Bodies under Threat of Pollution in Odisha; Govt Steps in

Heritage water bodies in Odisha like Chilika Lake, Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, Bindu Sagar and Narendra Pokhari lakes are not safe for visitors anymore due to pollution.

The National Green Tribunal has expressed concern over the matter and Principal Secretary of Water Resources department wrote a letter to the collectors of 23 districts, directing them to take appropriate steps for cleaning 55 water reservoirs.

Environmentalist Prafulla Samantara said, “The state government should prepare an action plan to prevent pollution. Chilika lake has been polluted for a long time. The main cause of pollution is shrimp farming. Strict action against it is needed. I welcome the state government’s step.”

Principal Secretary Anu Garg, in his letter, said that among 55 water reservoirs, 14 are under the water resource department and directed Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer to monitor the situation.

It has also directed to prepare a report on the reasons of pollution, source and use of water and take steps for the renovation of the reservoirs as per requirement.

The letter was written to the collectors of Baleswar, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Balangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Devgarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendujhar, Khorda, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Puri and Sundargargh.

