Chilling CCTV Clip Shows Moments Before K'taka BJP Youth Worker's Murder; 2 Held, PFI Role Suspected

The probe into the death of a BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru deepens with the Kerala police now assisting the Karnataka Police by setting up an SIT to probe the case. Cops have now arrested two people in the murder case. According to the Dakshina Kannada SP Sonavane Rishikesh, Zakeer and Shafique were identified as the suspects.

CNN-News18 accesses chilling new CCTV footage that shows moments before the Yuva worker’s murder. According to sources, cops have established a clear timeline of events in the leadup to the gruesome attack. The bike which the attackers were on is said to have waited for 40 minutes before approaching Praveen’s shop. At around 8 pm, the bike is seen reaching Praveen’s shop, stopping around 50 metres from the shop. At 8:33 PM, the bike is seen moving towards the shop. In exactly 7 minutes, people are seen running towards the shop. Cops believe that the actual time of attack could be between 8:38 PM to 8:40 PM.

#Breaking | CNN-News 18 accesses CCTV visuals that show moments before BJP youth worker Praveen Nettaru was murdered. @ritsrajpurohit with details Join the broadcast with with @akankshaswarups pic.twitter.com/guTpr69wpt — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 28, 2022

A total 21 people have been taken into police custody by Kasargod police, in connection with the murder that took place in Karnataka’s Sullya. Those in custody are said to have been involved in political conflicts and criminal cases in the past.

The suspects have been handed over to the Karnataka Police and the Kasaragod district police chief has been instructed to form a special investigation team and proceed with a vigorous investigation into the matter.

ALSO READ: ‘Praveen Told Police He Was Being Followed’: Was Karnataka BJP Youth Worker’s Murder ‘Retaliation’?

State Intelligence has also called for strengthening surveillance. The police HQ has directed Kasaragod district police chief Vaibhav Saxena to take any necessary action in connection with the investigation. A list of those with a history of involvement in political conflicts in the district have also been compiled. The special branch has intensified its investigation focusing on the vehicles seen under mysterious circumstances.

Sources also suggest that there could be a SDPI hit squad from Kerala that could have been behind the BJP worker’s murder. The Karnataka Home Minister said – “The investigation is going on and many people have been arrested. We have doubts on PFI and SDPI.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will travel to Mangalore later in the day. In the wake of the murder, the CM had earlier cancelled events organised to mark his government’s one year in office.

ALSO READ: Praveen Nettar’s Murder: Centre Should Take This Incident Seriously, Says BJP Karnataka V-P Vijayendra

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here