On Reports of Chinese Construction in Arunachal Pradesh, MEA Says India on 'Constant Watch'

Amid reports that China has made constructions in Arunachal Pradesh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said in a statement that India has kept a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads and bridges.

The MEA said in a statement, "We have seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India. China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years."

"In response, our Government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc, which has provided much needed connectivity to the local population along the border," the statement said.

Also read: Indian Army Has Shown Immense Grit to Match Chinese Aggression in Eastern Ladakh: Top Commander

The statement said that the government "keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity".

The reports had said that China had made constructions in an area that has been long disputed and conflict ridden.

The MEA said, "The Government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens, including in Arunachal Pradesh."

India and China have, meanwhile, have been embroiled in a border dispute in eastern Ladhakh as well. On January 12 it was reported that China has relocated up to 10,000 troops from its training facilities located around 80-100 km from the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh but there was no reduction in its deployment in frontline areas in the region, people familiar with the developments said.

They said the withdrawal of troops from training facilities located in the depth areas may have taken place due to the harsh winter, adding it does not have any impact on their operational deployment in any of the areas along the LAC.