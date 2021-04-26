China Asks Companies to Help India with Supplies, Averts Queries on Airline Suspending Cargo Flight

The Chinese embassy on Monday extended its support to India in its fight against coronavirus. In a statement, the embassy’s spokesperson in India, Wang Xiaojian, said Chinese companies will be encouraged and guided to cooperate with India and facilitate acquiring of medical supplies according to India’s needs.

Sincere sympathies for severe epidemic situation in India. China firmly supports India, will encourage & guide Chinese companies to cooperate to facilitate acquiring medical supplies and provide support & help according to India's need. https://t.co/v6oPJrKrDu pic.twitter.com/uL3mvErJaC— Wang Xiaojian (@ChinaSpox_India) April 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry averted questions on Sichuan Airlines suspending cargo flight operations for 15 days from Xian to Delhi that could have been instrumental in delivering oxygen compressors.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China has been following closely the epidemic situation in India and has expressed its readiness early on to help curb the latest surge. “At present, the two sides are communicating with one another. Regarding Indian companies’ purchase of China’s anti-epidemic medical supplies, that is normal business interaction as far as I know. We stand ready to offer support and assistance to the best of our capability if the Indian side informs us of its specific needs. As for the operation of the specific flights of the airlines you mentioned, I suggest it be checked with the company concerned."

