English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Attacks Mike Pompeo Over Request to Make Public Accounting of Those Killed in Tiananmen Square
China accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of smearing its domestic and foreign policies in a critical statement he issued on the 30th anniversary of the crackdown on the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.
File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)
Loading...
Beijing: China has accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of smearing its domestic and foreign policies in a critical statement he issued on the 30th anniversary of the crackdown on the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.
A Chinese spokesman said in a post-Tuesday on the website of the Chinese embassy in Washington DC, that Pompeo's statement "grossly intervenes" in China's internal affairs and is "an affront to the Chinese people and a serious violation of international law."
Pompeo's statement saluted the protesters and urged the Chinese government to make a full public accounting of those killed in the crackdown. It added that America's hopes that China would become a more open and tolerant society have been dashed.
Chinese authorities have stepped up security around Tiananmen Square in central Beijing, a reminder of the government's attempts to quash any memories of a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests 30 years ago.
Extra checkpoints and street closures greeted tourists who showed up early Tuesday morning to watch the daily flag-raising ceremony. An honour guard marched across a barricaded street and raised the Chinese flag.
Foreign journalists were not allowed onto the square to record events.
Hundreds, if not thousands of people are believed to have been killed in 1989 when the government sent in the military to clear Tiananmen Square of protesters in an operation that began the night of June 3 and ended the following morning.
Any commemoration of the event is not allowed in China.
A Chinese spokesman said in a post-Tuesday on the website of the Chinese embassy in Washington DC, that Pompeo's statement "grossly intervenes" in China's internal affairs and is "an affront to the Chinese people and a serious violation of international law."
Pompeo's statement saluted the protesters and urged the Chinese government to make a full public accounting of those killed in the crackdown. It added that America's hopes that China would become a more open and tolerant society have been dashed.
Chinese authorities have stepped up security around Tiananmen Square in central Beijing, a reminder of the government's attempts to quash any memories of a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests 30 years ago.
Extra checkpoints and street closures greeted tourists who showed up early Tuesday morning to watch the daily flag-raising ceremony. An honour guard marched across a barricaded street and raised the Chinese flag.
Foreign journalists were not allowed onto the square to record events.
Hundreds, if not thousands of people are believed to have been killed in 1989 when the government sent in the military to clear Tiananmen Square of protesters in an operation that began the night of June 3 and ended the following morning.
Any commemoration of the event is not allowed in China.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
Sunday 02 June , 2019 'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Monday 03 June , 2019 Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
Monday 03 June , 2019 Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
Sunday 02 June , 2019 Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Move Over Priya Varrier, Camilla Bowler's Wink Behind Donald Trump Is The Internet's New Sensation
- India vs South Africa | Battered Proteas Have Tools to Land Counterpunch on India
- iOS 13 Will Make Your iPhone Faster, But That is Not The Only Goodness it Packs in
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'English Crowds 'Stupid' to Boo Warner'
- Heartbroken Note to Camera Thief to Return Photos of Deceased Pet Dog Goes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results