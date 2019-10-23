Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

China Believes its Position More Dominant in Asia if Not Globally, Says Former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran

Noting that India-China relationship is in essence "adversarial", he said there is a "strong sense" of competition and rivalry between the two countries.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2019, 8:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
China Believes its Position More Dominant in Asia if Not Globally, Says Former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran
File photo of former foreign secretary Shyam Saran.

New Delhi: China does not believe in a multi-polar Asia where there is a cluster of major powers and will not accept a hierarchial order in which India is a "parallel power", former foreign secretary Shyam Saran said on Wednesday.

Noting that India-China relationship is in essence "adversarial", he said there is a "strong sense" of competition and rivalry between the two countries.

"If I interpret China's approach, it is very much linked to how China looks upon itself...its history...its civilisation. There is no doubt China believes, and believes quite genuinely, that its natural position is more dominant certainly in Asia if not in the world," Saran said while speaking at a round table on India-China relations organised by the India Foundation.

Underlining that China does not believe in multi-polarity, he said,"...China does not believe that Asia should be the place where there should be a cluster of major powers, which we believe."

So, China believes that the only possible guarantee of peace, order and harmony is in fact the acceptance by all concerned that there should be a hierarchial order, everybody should know his place in that order, Saran said.

"If India believes that China would accept a hierarchial order in which India is kind of a parallel power, no that is not the intention. We should be very clear in our minds what China's approach is," he said.

China believes that it has today acquired economic and security capabilities, and much more importantly technological capabilities translate that particular vision into reality, he said.

Saran further said it is not necessary that China wants to occupy additional territory but the country is "very clear" in its mind that it should be in a position where it has an effective veto over decisions which are taken by other partners in Asia.

"They (other countries) should not be in a position to take decisions, which China sees as inimical to its own interest, that is not only with respect to security interest but also with respect to economic interest," the former foreign secretary said.

China wishes to be in a position where there is no kind of rivalry or competition possible as far as its dominant status is concerned, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram